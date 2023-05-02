Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $236,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,374.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,299.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,299.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.