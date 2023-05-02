Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $365,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

