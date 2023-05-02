Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

Edison International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. 2,205,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

