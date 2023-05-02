EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 31st

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

Shares of EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 523.91 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.08. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.70).

About EJF Investments

(Get Rating)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.