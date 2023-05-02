EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 31st

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EJF Investments Price Performance
Shares of EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 523.91 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.08. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.70).
About EJF Investments
See Also
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.