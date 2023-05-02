EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 31st

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

Shares of EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 523.91 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.08. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.70).

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

