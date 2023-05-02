Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Elys Game Technology Stock Performance
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
Featured Stories
