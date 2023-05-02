Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

ELYS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 279,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,765. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.95.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

