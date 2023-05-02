Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
