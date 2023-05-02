Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $58.99 on Monday. Endava has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.