Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $2,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $245,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $3,845,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EDR traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.