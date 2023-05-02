Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,459.22

Energi (NRG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $169,459.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00058929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,344,969 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

