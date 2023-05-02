Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $7.87 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $167,234.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,734,758 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

