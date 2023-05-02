Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 189,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.