EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 9,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 101,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 146.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

