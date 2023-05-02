Entergy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
