Entergy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

