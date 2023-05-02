Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 16.7%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 330,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 78,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Trading Down 16.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.82.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

