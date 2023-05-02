Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

