EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark increased their target price on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TSE EQB traded down C$1.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,592. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.32.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$234.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.3080986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

