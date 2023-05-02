EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $21.90 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

