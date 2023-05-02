Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 0.3 %

EQH opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,916,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,752,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.