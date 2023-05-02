Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Equitable has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

