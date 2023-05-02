Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.1 %

ETRN stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

