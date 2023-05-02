Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $242.11. 4,810,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $627.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

