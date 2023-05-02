Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.88. 45,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

