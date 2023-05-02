Ervin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BEP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

