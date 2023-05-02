ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

ESAB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. 388,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

