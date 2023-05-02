ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Gap Up to $58.00

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $60.00. ESAB shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 21,850 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

ESAB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 273,432 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

