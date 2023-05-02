Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Down 1.3 %
CUYTF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.80.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
