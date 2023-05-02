Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.38 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $32,275.20 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

