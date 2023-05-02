Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.8 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $6.85 during trading on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

