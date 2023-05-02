Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 390,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,883. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Exelixis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,211,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

