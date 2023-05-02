ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $14.38 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,165 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 1,101,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

