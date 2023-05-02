ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $13.75 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Shares of REGN traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,874. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $789.26 and a 200 day moving average of $755.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

