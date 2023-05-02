ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 17,250 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 571,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,025. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

