Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 3.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Fair Isaac worth $159,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $734.74. 81,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,562. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $2,458,546. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.