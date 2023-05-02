Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 3.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Fair Isaac worth $159,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FICO traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $734.74. 81,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,562. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
