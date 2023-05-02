Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $820.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $760.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $745.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $758.00.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,546 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,023,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,656,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

