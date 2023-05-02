Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IJJ traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

