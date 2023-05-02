Family Firm Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. 437,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

