Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5,601.01

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5,601.01 and last traded at $5,601.01, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,670.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,272.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $688.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $28.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

