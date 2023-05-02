Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.08%. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

