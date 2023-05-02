Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 836,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 202,957 shares.The stock last traded at $112.58 and had previously closed at $113.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

