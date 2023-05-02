Fiduciary Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

