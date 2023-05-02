Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

