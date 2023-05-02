First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Buys 3,000 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 173,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 204,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Busey by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 202,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

