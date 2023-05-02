First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

