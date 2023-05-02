First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.45. 462,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

