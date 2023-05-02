First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,913. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

