First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 12,457,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,521. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.