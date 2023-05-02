First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Scott A. Musil Sells 7,600 Shares

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 865,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

