First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.11

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 78124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 106.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 1,656.8% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in First Merchants by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 133,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

