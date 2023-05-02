First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Up to $16.69

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $18.13. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 89,872 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $7,049,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.