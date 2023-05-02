Fisker (FSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Fisker has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fisker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

